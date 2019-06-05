Newcomer Bruce homers twice in Phils' win over Padres

EditorsNote: new headline, removes repeated first reference to Kingery in seventh graf

Jun 4, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Dogs walk on the field before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres as part of the Dog Days of Summer promotion the Padres put on at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Bruce wasted little time in making his presence felt with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Two days after being acquired by the Phillies from the Seattle Mariners, Bruce hit two home runs, doubled and equaled his career high with six RBIs on Tuesday night to lead the struggling Phillies to a 9-6 win over the host San Diego Padres.

The Phillies snapped a five-game losing streak. Earlier Tuesday, they learned that center fielder Andrew McCutchen will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee. Bruce made his Phillies debut Monday night when McCutchen left the game.

Bruce started on Tuesday and went 3-for-4, including his 15th and 16th homers of the season, and he scored three runs.

Seven homers were hit in the game. Scott Kingery and pinch hitter Maikel Franco added solo home shots for the Phillies.

Franmil Reyes hit two tape-measure blasts (426 and 438 feet) off the batter’s eye in center for the Padres, and Eric Hosmer added a two-run shot off Edgar Garcia in San Diego’s three-run eighth.

Both of Bruce’s homers were notable. His two-run shot in the fourth erased a 2-1 Padres lead and put the Phillies ahead for good. That homer was also the front end of a set of back-to-back homers against rookie Padres starter Chris Paddack (4-4). Kingery followed with his fourth homer of the season.

Bruce’s second homer, off left-handed reliever Brad Wieck in the fifth inning, was also the ninth grand slam of his career and shot the Phillies to an 8-2 lead.

Right-hander Jerad Eickhoff (3-3) started for the Phillies and allowed three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks over six innings. Closer Hector Neris got his 11th save.

Paddack allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 4 1/3 innings. Paddack has allowed five homers in his past two starts, including a set of back-to-back home runs in both outings.

—Field Level Media