Hometown Musgrove stymies Padres, lifts Pirates to 6-3 win

San Diego County native Joe Musgrove shut out the Padres on seven hits over seven innings and shortstop Jordy Mercer homered Friday night as the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates defeated San Diego 6-3 at Petco Park.

A combination of 11 Pirates hits and some shoddy defense led the Padres to defeat in just their third home game since June 6.

Mercer, Josh Bell, Josh Harrison and Gregory Polanco all had two hits for the Pirates.

The right-handed Musgrove (3-3), who was born and raised in El Cajon, Calif. — a half hour’s drive to the east of Petco Park — issued two walks with five strikeouts in matching the longest start of his career. Before Friday night, the 25-year-old Musgrove was 0-3 in June with a 7.45 earned run average in four starts.

Rookie left-hander Eric Lauer (3-5) suffered the loss for the Padres. The Pirates scored six runs off Lauer on nine hits in five innings — although only three runs were earned.

Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead in the first on singles by Bell and Harrison, with Bell scoring from third on a passed ball by Padres catcher Austin Hedges.

Two Padres errors contributed to a four-run Pirates third.

Starling Marte opened the inning with a single, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error by Hedges. Marte scored on Bell’s bad-hop double over the head of Padres third baseman Christian Villanueva.

Harrison singled Bell to third. After Lauer struck out David Freese, Elias Diaz hit a grounder over second that shortstop Freddy Galvis stopped, but his throw pulled second baseman Cory Spangenberg off the bag. Bell scored on the play. Polanco then doubled home Harrison and Diaz.

Mercer opened the fourth with his fifth homer of the season.

Left-hander Steven Brault, another San Diego County native, followed his former high school teammate to the mound in the eighth and immediately gave up back-to-back singles to Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers. Hosmer scored on a groundout by Spangenberg, and Myers scored on a single by Villanueva off Kyle Crick.

After Hunter Renfroe doubled and scored on Manuel Margot’s one-out single in the bottom of the ninth, Pirates left-handed closer Felipe Vazquez came on to get his 16th save.

