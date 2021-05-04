No-hit through six innings, Padres top Pirates 2-0

EditorsNote: 9th graf, add Austin Adams’ first name

Wil Myers grounded a single to right to break up Tyler Anderson’s no-hit bid with no outs in the seventh Monday night, triggering a two-run rally that led the San Diego Padres to a 2-0 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

Anderson had faced only two hitters over the minimum when he walked Manny Machado to open the seventh. Myers then went the opposite way with a sharp grounder to right, moving Machado to third.

Tommy Pham hit a sacrifice fly to right that not only drove in Machado to break the scoreless tie but enabled Myers to advance to second after the catch. Austin Nola, who opened the season on the injured list due to a fractured finger, doubled to right-center with two outs for his first hit of the season to drive in Myers.

Nola was playing in his third game of the year, having returned to action Wednesday.

Anderson (2-3) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Before breaking up the no-hitter, Myers had twice come close to a hit against Anderson. He sent a drive to right-center leading off the second that right fielder Gregory Polanco caught on the run. Myers led off the fifth with a wicked one-hopper to third that was fielded by Erik Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, six Padres pitchers shut out the Pirates on four hits. Tim Hill (2-2) got the win after throwing a perfect seventh inning. Mark Melancon, who was selected the National League Reliever of the Month for April earlier day, earned his 10th save with a one-hit ninth.

Miguel Diaz started for the Padres and allowed a hit and two walks with three strikeouts in three scoreless innings. It was his first major league appearance since June 14, 2019, and his first start since his rookie season of 2017.

Padres relievers Craig Stammen (two innings), Austin Adams (one) and Hill (one) traded scoreless innings with Anderson through the top of the seventh. Drew Pomeranz and Melancon finished the game with a scoreless inning apiece.

--Field Level Media