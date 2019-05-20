Pirates defeat Padres, thanks to Moran's four-RBI day

EditorsNote: several changes throughout

Third baseman Colin Moran capped a four-run first inning with a three-run homer and added an insurance RBI single in the eighth to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-4 win over the Padres in San Diego.

Joe Musgrove picked up the Pirates’ third straight win in the four-game series to complete an unusual double. The winning pitchers in the final two games of the series - Steven Brault and Musgrove - were teammates in 2011 at Grossmont High, which is about a 15-minute drive east of Petco Park.

Musgrove (3-4) held the Padres scoreless on one hit through six innings before the Padres scored four times in the bottom of the seventh. Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run homer after a two-out throwing error by the Pirates’ pitcher.

The Pirates jumped on Padres spot starter Cal Quantrill for four runs on five hits in the first.

Adam Frazier opened the inning with a single and scored on Josh Bell’s two-out single to center. Bryan Reynolds followed with a single just ahead of Moran’s fourth homer of the season - a 406-foot drive to center.

The Pirates widened their lead to 5-0 in the fifth on a leadoff double by Frazier and an RBI single by Melky Cabrera - which was also the 1,900th hit of Cabrera’s career. Quantrill (0-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out two.

Thanks to a pickoff and a double play, Musgrove faced the minimum of 18 hitters through six innings, allowing only a walk to Wil Myers and a single by Eric Hosmer leading off the fifth.

But San Diego’s Greg Garcia doubled to lead off the seventh and scored on a single by Alex Dickerson. After Manny Machado popped out to first, Hosmer hit a comebacker to Musgrove, who threw wildly to second trying to get the force of Dickerson. Renfroe followed with his 11th homer of the season to cut the Pirates’ lead to 5-4.

But Reynolds doubled with one out in the eighth and scored on Moran’s single to center.

Felipe Vazquez struck out Machado, Hosmer and pinch-hitter Austin Hedges around a single by Renfroe in the ninth to pick up his 13th save.

