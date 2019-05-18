Reynolds homers to help Pirates defeat Padres

EditorsNote: 4th graf, takes out duplicated material about 4-1 record

May 17, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Melky Cabrera (53) is silhouetted before the game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Reynolds decided a pitching duel between former Padres teammates Jordan Lyles and Joey Lucchesi with a two-run homer Friday night to lead the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 win in San Diego.

The switch-hitting Reynolds followed a one-out single by Josh Bell in the top of the fourth with his second homer of the season — a 415-foot drive to center off a 2-and-0 sinker from Lucchesi.

The homer erased a 1-0 Padres lead that came with one out in the first inning when Franmil Reyes homered off Lyles. It was the right fielder’s 14th homer of the season and fourth in his last five games.

Lyles (4-1) allowed one run on five hits and a walk with 12 strikeouts over seven innings to lower his ERA to 1.97 in eight starts. Lyles pitched for the Padres in parts of the 2017-2018 seasons.

Lucchesi (3-3) also allowed five hits in seven innings. He didn’t issue a walk and struck out six.

The key matchup in the game came in the bottom of the sixth when the Padres put runners at first and third on back-to-back singles with one out. Machado’s hit stretched his hitting streak to 10 straight games.

But Lyles struck out Wil Myers and retired Ty France on a fly to center to preserve his 2-1 lead.

The Pirates added an insurance run in the top of the eighth and two more in the ninth.

In the eighth, Cole Tucker and Kevin Newman drew walks and Melky Cabrera hit a two-out double off reliever Phil Maton. An inning later, Tucker and Colin Moran had RBI singles off Padres reliever Gerardo Reyes.

The Padres responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the ninth against left-handed closer Felipe Vazquez. Myers opened the inning with a double and Ty France followed with a 402-foot homer to left.

The Pirates placed right-hander Trevor Williams, who started Thursday night’s game, on the 10-day injured list with right side discomfort. He is the second member of the Pittsburgh rotation on the injured list.

—Field Level Media