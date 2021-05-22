Fernando Tatis Jr. drives in four as Padres clobber Mariners

Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered in the first two innings Friday night as San Diego scored eight runs against Seattle starter Chris Flexen in 1 2/3 innings en route to a 16-1 victory over the visiting Mariners.

Slideshow ( 57 images )

Jake Cronenworth later had a two-run double in the fifth and a three-run homer in the seventh to give him a career-high five RBIs as the Padres scored their most runs at Petco Park in almost 11 years. Tatis finished with four RBIs. The Padres finished with 17 hits, with seven players having multiple-hit games. Jurickson Profar and Cronenworth each had three hits.

The win was the Padres’ seventh straight and 10th in their last 11 games as they moved into a tie with San Francisco for first in the National League West standings. The Mariners suffered a fourth straight loss.

Seattle’s struggling offense took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first against Padres starter Chris Paddack on a double over the third base bag by Mitch Haniger followed by an RBI single by Kyle Seager.

But the Padres answered with four runs in the first and four more in the second.

Grisham quickly tied the game, opening the Padres’ first with a home run. Eric Hosmer had a two-run single later in the first and Tommy Pham made it 4-1, driving home Hosmer with a single.

Grisham and Jurickson Profar opened the second with their second hits of the game and scored on Tatis’ three-run homer. It was the shortstop’s 50th career homer in 171 games -- tying him as the fifth-quickest player to 50 homers in major league history.

Hosmer then added his second single and scored on Pham’s triple, which was the left fielder’s second hit in as many innings.

The Padres scored four more in the fifth off reliever Wyatt Mills on an RBI single by Profar, Cronenworth’s double and an RBI single by Tatis, who is 6-for-8 with two homers and six RBIs in his first two games back from the COVID-19 protocol.

Paddack (2-3) allowed the one run on three hits in six innings. He walked two with six strikeouts.

Flexen (4-2) gave up the eight runs on 10 hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings.

Catcher Jose Godoy made his major league debut for the Mariners in the sixth inning, becoming the 20,000th player to reach the major leagues.

--Field Level Media