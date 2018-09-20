Galvis, Myers lead Padres past Giants

EditorsNote: deletes stray apostrophe on Myers in lede

Shortstop Freddy Galvis had a homer and four RBIs, and third baseman Wil Myers capped a five-run second inning with a tie-breaking, two-run homer Wednesday night to lead the host Padres to an 8-4 victory over San Francisco at Petco Park.

The win snapped San Diego’s six-game losing streak to the Giants and prevented San Francisco from sweeping back-to-back series at Petco Park for the first time since the ballpark opened in 2004.

Eight of the game’s 12 runs were scored in the second, starting with a three-run double by Chris Stratton, the first extra-base hit of the right-handed starter’s career, to give the Giants a 3-0 lead.

But the Padres got to Stratton for five hits in the bottom of the inning, with Myers’ 414-foot drive into the Padres’ bullpen being the decisive blow.

Padres starter Robbie Erlin (4-7) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings to get credit for the win, breaking a four-start losing streak.

Stratton (10-10) took the loss, giving up the five runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts in three innings.

Erlin almost got out of the top of the second without allowing a run. Nick Hundley and Brandon Crawford opened the inning with back-to-back singles. But Erlin struck out Aramis Garcia and retired Chris Shaw on a short fly to center before walking Gorkys Hernandez to bring up Stratton.

With the outfielders shaded in, Stratton lined a drive over the head of right fielder Franmil Reyes.

Eric Hosmer drew a walk to open the bottom of the second and moved to second on Reyes’ single, as the rookie extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games (he has hit in 21 of his last 22 games). Cory Spangenberg and Galvis followed with back-to-back RBI singles before Manuel Margot drove home Spangenberg with a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Myers then hit his 11th homer of the season to put the Padres up 5-3. Garcia homered off Padres’ reliever Craig Stammen in the top of the eighth to cut San Diego’s lead to one.

But Galvis connected on a three-run, 394-foot homer into the right field stands in the bottom of the inning against right-hander Ray Black.

—Field Level Media