Giants doom Padres to last-place finish

EditorsNote: Changed leaded the bases to Giants loaded the bases

Chris Shaw dropped a bases-loaded, two-run single in front of charging Padres left fielder Hunter Renfroe with one out in the eighth inning Tuesday night, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 5-4 victory at San Diego.

The Giants (72-80) earned their second straight win over the Padres (60-92), assuring San Diego of a last-place finish in the National League West.

Sam Dyson (4-3) was credited with the win. Will Smith earned his 14th save by striking out right-handed sluggers Franmil Reyes and Renfroe to end the game with the tying run at second.

Craig Stammen (8-3) took the loss after yielding the Giants’ two eighth-inning runs.

Down 4-3 entering the eighth, the Giants loaded the bases with no one outs. But Hunter Pence, who had earlier driven in three runs with a tape-measure homer and an RBI double, grounded into a force at the plate on a comebacker to Stammen.

Shaw then hit a high fly down the line in left that fell just beyond the reach of Renfroe.

Until then, the game was an offensive showdown between the right fielders, Pence and Padres rookie Reyes. Each had a two-run homer and three RBIs.

The Padres jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Freddy Galvis hit a leadoff single against Giants starter Derek Holland and scored on Renfroe’s double up the gap in left-center.

The Giants took a 2-1 lead in the second on Pence’s booming two-run homer against Padres rookie starter Joey Lucchesi. Aramis Garcia was on with a one-out single when Pence hit a 444-foot drive deep into the second deck in left.

The Padres tied the score in the third. Galvis doubled down the line in left and scored on a single by Reyes.

The Giants regained the lead at 3-2 in the fourth on doubles by Nick Hundley and Pence.

Reyes then put the Padres on top in the fifth. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder followed a walk to pinch hitter A.J. Ellis with a 353-foot drive into the left-field seats. The Giants appealed that a fan had interfered with left fielder Shaw, but a video review upheld the home run call.

