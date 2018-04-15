Renfroe, Padres rally past Giants

Hunter Renfroe’s go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning Saturday night gave the host San Diego Padres a 5-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park.

With San Francisco up 4-3, San Diego’s Freddy Galvis led off the seventh with a single off Giants reliever Cory Gearrin (0-1). Renfroe followed with a home run to left.

Rookie reliever Adam Cimber (1-1) got credit for his first major league win. Brad Hand picked up his sixth save of the season and his second in as many nights by striking out all four Giants he faced.

Renfroe, who finished the game with three RBIs, also threw a Giant out at the plate in the top of the seventh via a relay through first baseman Christian Villanueva.

The Padres took a 2-0 lead in the first against Giants starter Derek Holland. Jose Pirela led off with a double and came around on two deep flies to center, the second by Renfroe. Villanueva then lined a solo home run into the seats in left.

The Giants scored three in the fourth and one in the fifth against Padres starter Clayton Richard.

Former Padres catcher Nick Hundley opened the fourth with a single and scored ahead of Longoria’s second homer as a Giant — a 426-foot drive to left on a 2-0 fastball. San Francisco added a third run to take the lead on a one-out triple by Brandon Crawford and a sharp, two-out ground single to left by Austin Jackson.

The Giants pushed the lead to 4-2 when Andrew McCutchen led off the fifth with his second homer for San Francisco.

The Padres pulled back to within one in the bottom of the fifth on a leadoff single by A.J. Ellis and Pirela’s second double of the game. However, San Diego squandered more opportunities to score while standing eight runners over the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

After Pirela’s RBI double in the fifth, the Padres loaded the bases with two outs only to have Giants second baseman Joe Panik turn a deflected Chase Headley grounder off first baseman Buster Posey’s glove into the third out.

The Padres stranded two in the sixth and loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth after Renfroe’s homer only to have reliever Tony Watson strike out Matt Szczur and Ellis before retiring Carlos Asuaje on an inning-ending liner to a leaping Crawford at shortstop.

Richard gave up four runs in five innings. Holland allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

