Victor Caratini belts 2-run homer to lift Padres past Giants

Catcher Victor Caratini snapped a 1-1 tie with a two-run, seventh-inning homer Tuesday night, giving the San Diego Padres a 3-1 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants.

Caratini pulled a hanging slider from former Padres reliever Matt Wisler into the right field seats to snap a two-game San Diego losing streak.

Ha-Seong Kim, who started at short for the injured Fernando Tatis Jr., walked on a full-count pitch with one out in the seventh -- ending a streak of 11 straight Padres retired by Giants pitchers. Caratini followed with his first homer as a Padre, giving him seven RBIs in four games.

Starting pitchers Aaron Sanchez of the Giants and Yu Darvish of the Padres each allowed one run.

The Giants took a 1-0 lead on Brandon Crawford’s home run to right leading off the third. It was San Francisco’s fourth solo homer in the first two games of the series and the third long ball allowed by Darvish in two starts.

The Padres tied the game in the bottom of the third. Jake Cronenworth singled with one out, moved to second on a single by Manny Machado and scored on a two-out single by Eric Hosmer.

Sanchez yielded six hits and no walks while striking out four in five innings. He threw 74 pitches. Darvish gave up three hits and a walk in six innings, finishing with seven strikeouts. He threw 89 pitches.

Keone Kela (1-0) struck out two in a scoreless inning in relief of Darvish and earned his first win as a Padre. Mark Melancon, a former Giant, earned his third save of the season. Padres relievers Kela, Emilio Pagan and Melancon retired all nine Giants they faced with San Diego pitchers retiring 13 consecutive hitters to end the game.

Wisler (0-1) took the loss.

