Padres pull off sweep of visiting Cardinals

The short-handed San Diego Padres scored four runs in the fourth with only two singles Sunday evening and defeated visiting St. Louis 5-3 to complete their first three-game sweep of the Cardinals since 2012.

Slideshow ( 32 images )

An error by Cardinals’ Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado triggered the winning rally and left-handed St. Louis starter Kwang Hyun Kim (1-1) issued three walks in the inning, including back-to-back, bases-loaded RBI free passes.

The Padres, who played the series with four starters on the injured list due to COVID-19 protocols, drew 26 walks from Cardinals pitchers in the three games, with 10 of those scoring, including three Sunday.

Machado opened the fourth with a grounder to Arenado, who threw high to first allowing the Padres’ third baseman to reach. Although Machado was tagged out by Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman on a Jake Cronenworth roller to the right side, the door was open.

Tommy Pham then drew a one-out walk from Kim and a single by Austin Nola loaded the bases. Kim then walked Tucupita Marcano to force home Cronenworth. He then walked fellow South Korean countryman Ha-Seong Kim to force home the game-tying run.

Patrick Kivlehan put the Padres ahead with a sacrifice fly to center off reliever Genesis Cabrera. And pinch-hitter Ivan Castillo capped the inning, driving in Marcano with a single, which was also his first major league hit.

The Cardinals had taken a quick 2-0 lead in the first on Arenado’s two-run homer off Ryan Weathers -- Arenado’s ninth of the season and third in as many games. Dylan Carlson singled ahead of Arenado’s blast to left.

Paul Goldschmidt opened the sixth with a double, moved to third on an Arenado single and scored the Cardinals’ third run when Marcano started a double play by making a diving stop of a Yadier Molina grounder headed to right.

The Padres added their final run in the sixth. Kivlehan drew a one-out walk from reliever Ryan Helsley and scored on Trent Grisham’s RBI double.

Right-hander Dinelson Lamet (1-0) got the win in the first relief appearance of his career. Mark Melancon picked up his major league-leading 14th save.

--Field Level Media