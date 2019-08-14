Urias, Padres snap Rays' road win streak

Luis Urias hit a two-run, tiebreaking double, Eric Hosmer added a solo home run and Cal Quantrill held visiting Tampa Bay to two runs over 5 1/3 innings Wednesday as the San Diego Padres defeated the Rays 7-2.

Aug 14, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The victory snapped a nine-game road winning streak for the Rays and was the Padres first victory ever over Tampa Bay at Petco Park. The Rays finished a six-game western swing to Seattle and San Diego with a 5-1 record.

Urias drove in a total of three runs for a second straight game as the Padres snapped a three-game losing streak to end a 4-3 homestand.

Quantrill improved to 6-3, holding Tampa Bay to three hits and a walk with four strikeouts while throwing a career-high 108 pitches. He got off to a slow start, issuing a game-opening walk to Eric Sogard ahead of a two-run homer by Tommy Pham.

The Padres tied the score in the bottom of the second. After retiring the first two hitters in the inning, Rays starter Jalen Beeks (5-2) issued back-to-back walks to Francisco Mejia and Urias. Mejia scored on Greg Garcia’s infield single, and Quantrill drove in the tying run with his first major league hit, a single to right.

Hosmer and Mejia opened the fourth with back-to-back singles ahead of Urias’ two-run double into the left field corner.

Hosmer’s homer off Beeks with two out in the fifth was his 18th of the season, but his first off a left-handed pitcher. That extended the lead to 5-2.

Beeks allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five innings.

The Padres added single runs in the eighth — Wil Myers walked and scored when Urias was hit by a Jose De Leon pitch with the bases loaded — and ninth, on an RBI single by Myers.

The struggling Padres’ bullpen allowed three hits over 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

—Field Level Media