Chirinos powers Rangers past Padres

Robinson Chirinos highlighted a five-run sixth inning with a three-run double Saturday night as the visiting Texas Rangers overcame a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Padres 6-3 at Petco Park.

The Rangers second straight win clinched the season series for the Rangers against the Padres.

Although Chirinos double was the biggest of the Rangers’ five hits in the decisive sixth, it was a play not made by Padres rookie reliever Jose Castillo that turned the game upside down.

Elvis Andrus opened the sixth with a single off Padres left-handed rookie starter Eric Lauer, who immediately left the game. After rookie right-hander Trey Wingenter walked the only hitter he faced, the left-handed Castillo entered the game and retired Rougned Odor on a pop fly to short before a swinging-bunt single by Jurickson Profar loaded the bases with one out.

Joey Gallo then hit a sharp one-hopper to first baseman Eric Hosmer, who threw to the plate to get a force on Andrus. But Castillo was late getting to first for a possible throw from catcher Hedges to complete what could have been an inning-ending double play.

Chirinos then emptied the bases with his double that put Texas (64-84) ahead 4-3. Pinch-hitter Isiah Kiner-Falefa doubled home Chirinos to make it 5-3. Shin-Soo Choo added a run-scoring single.

Texas took a 1-0 lead in the second when Gallo homered to right-center off Lauer. First baseman Eric Hosmer put the Padres (59-90) ahead 3-1 in the third with a three-run homer — his 17th homer of the season and fourth in the last seven games.

Right-hander Ariel Jurado (3-5) followed left-handed “opener” Alex Claudio and allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over four innings to get credit for the win. Jose Leclerc picked up his 11th save.

Castillo (2-3) gave up four runs on four hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss.

Adrian Beltre had two doubles for the second straight night.

