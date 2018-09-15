FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2018 / 5:32 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Profar powers offense as Rangers beat Padres, 4-0

2 Min Read

EditorsNote: Tweaks lede, 9th graf

First baseman Jurickson Profar went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored Friday night, and four Texas pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout as the Rangers defeated the host San Diego Padres 4-0 at Petco Park.

Texas improved to 63-84, meaning the Rangers can’t lose 100 games in 2018. The Padres fell to 59-89 and saw a three-game winning streak end.

Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre had two doubles in four at-bats to move past George Brett into 15th place on the all-time hit list with 3,155 hits. He also became the all-time hits leader among players whose primary position was third base.

Profar had a hand in all four Rangers runs.

Nomar Mazara opened the second inning for the Rangers with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Profar’s single to left.

Rougned Odor and Profar opened the fifth with back-to-back singles against Padres left-handed starter Robbie Erlin. Isiah Kiner-Falefa then hit a grounder to Wil Myers at third. Myers stepped on the bag for a force on Odor but threw wildly to first to allow Profar to score.

After Beltre opened the seventh with a double against reliever Phil Maton, Profar went the opposite way, dropping his 17th homer of the season into the right field stands to move the score to 4-0.

Texas right-handed reliever Connor Sadzeck started the game as the “opener” and allowed a walk in a scoreless first. Scheduled left-handed starter Yohander Mendez (2-1) then worked five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks, to get credit for the win.

Left-hander Jeffrey Springs, who had been mentioned as the “opener” for Saturday, followed and allowed a hit in two scoreless innings. Right-hander Jose Leclerc struck out the side in the ninth around a walk Eric Hosmer and single by Franmil Reyes.

Erlin (3-7) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and no walks with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

—Field Level Media

