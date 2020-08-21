Padres set slam record, complete sweep of Rangers

EditorsNote: Fixed spelling of Emilio Pagan in 6th graf

Aug 20, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet (29) pitches during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Wil Myers scored on an error by Texas center fielder Scott Heineman on Thursday night as the San Diego Padres recorded a second straight, 10-inning walk-off win against the visiting Rangers, with the 8-7 victory completing a four-game, home-and-home series sweep.

Starting at second to open the inning, Myers stopped at third on Jake Cronenworth’s leadoff single to short center off reliever Luis Garcia (0-1). However, he scored when the ball ricocheted off Heineman’s glove and rolled behind the outfielder.

Earlier in the see-saw game, the Padres became the first team in major league history to hit grand slams in four consecutive games when Eric Hosmer connected in the fifth inning off Rangers starter Kyle Gibson. The four slams all came at the expense of the Rangers.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam Monday. Myers connected on Tuesday, and Manny Machado hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning Wednesday night.

Singles by Hedges, who entered the game hitting .128, and Tatis plus a walk drawn by Machado set up Hosmer’s 366-foot drive into the right field stands. The blast gave the Padres a 5-2 lead.

Nick Solak tied the game at 7-7 when he led off the ninth with a solo homer against Padres reliever Emilio Pagan.

San Diego had taken a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the eighth on back-to-back homers by Ty France and Hedges off Rangers reliever Jesse Chavez. France tied the game with his second homer of the season. After France homered, the Padres pulled back a pinch hitter for the light-hitting Hedges, and the catcher hit his third homer of the year.

Texas had tied the game at 5-5 in the seventh when Danny Santana drove a three-run double off the glove of Padres center fielder Trent Grisham. The Rangers took a 6-5 lead an inning later when Jose Trevino, who hit a two-run homer off Padres starter Dinelson Lamet in the top of the fifth, drove in Joey Gallo from third with a two-out single.

Pierce Johnson (2-1) threw one scoreless inning for the win.

Lamet gave up two runs on two hits in five innings. He struck out nine and walked three.

Gibson yielded five runs on six hits and three walks in five innings. He fanned three.

