Hellickson, Nationals blank Padres

Washington right-hander Jeremy Hellickson took a perfect game into the seventh inning Tuesday night and doubled home a run as the visiting Nationals defeated the San Diego Padres 4-0 at Petco Park.

Hellickson (1-0), Ryan Madson, Brandon Kintzler and Wander Suero combined on a three-hit shutout of the Padres, who were no-hit last Friday night by four Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers in Monterrey, Mexico. Tuesday marked the fifth time this season that the Padres were shut out.

San Diego leadoff hitter Travis Jankowski opened the seventh by grounding a single to center past Washington second baseman Howie Kendrick for the hosts’ first hit and baserunner. After Hellickson retired the next two hitters, Franchy Cordero singled to left, ending Hellickson’s game. Madson retired Jose Pirela on a grounder to short to end the inning.

The two hits came after Hellickson doubled home Pedro Severino in the top of the seventh, increasing the lead to 3-0.

Hellickson, 31, was making his fifth start of the season. Tuesday marked the first time he went farther than 5 2/3 innings. He wound up allowing no runs on two hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings and 91 pitches.

Hellickson and Padres starter Clayton Richard battled through four scoreless innings before the Nationals scored twice on three consecutive hits to open the fifth.

Kendrick opened the inning with a single, and he scored on Matt Adams’ double. Adams scored on Severino’s single.

Severino doubled with two outs in the seventh and scored on Hellickson’s first hit of the season — a double inside the third base bag.

Richard (1-5) went deeper into the game than Hellickson, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over eight innings.

The Nationals scored a final run in the ninth on pinch hitter Andrew Stevenson’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly off Adam Cimber.

—Field Level Media