Leake ends losing skid as Mariners top O's

Mike Leake didn’t allow an earned run in six innings, and the Seattle Mariners hit three solo home runs to defeat the visiting Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Wednesday night.

Mitch Haniger, Nelson Cruz and Denard Span homered for Seattle, which took two of three games in the series.

Leake (9-9), a right-hander, allowed two unearned runs on seven hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out four. Leake won for the first time in 12 starts dating to late June. He was 0-5 during that stretch.

Right-handers Shawn Armstrong, Alex Colome and Edwin Diaz each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to wrap up the victory. Diaz earned his 53rd save of the season.

The Orioles had chances, going 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position and stranding 10 on base.

Baltimore right-hander Andrew Cashner (4-14) lost his fourth straight start. He allowed three runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, with two walks and no strikeouts.

Haniger homered to center field, his 24th of the season, with one out in the third to open the scoring. It extended his hitting streak to 17 games, a career high and the longest current streak in the major leagues.

The Orioles took the lead with two unearned runs in the fifth, thanks to three Seattle errors.

With one out, Cedric Mullins doubled to right field. Jonathan Villar reached on an error by first baseman Robinson Cano, with Mullins scoring on the play. Villar scored an out later when Adam Jones’ groundball went off the end of shortstop Jean Segura’s glove and into left field.

After Chris Davis reached on a throwing error by second baseman Dee Gordon, Mariners manager Scott Servais had a conference at the mound with the entire infield included. Leake got out of the inning by getting Renato Nunez to ground out to third.

The Mariners took the lead with two outs in the bottom of the inning, as Cruz and Span hit back-to-back home runs. It was Cruz’s 34th of the season and Span’s 11th.

Seattle added two runs in the seventh. Cruz doubled with one out and scored on a single to center by Span, who advanced to second on the throw home. Span then stole third and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Guillermo Heredia.

—Field Level Media