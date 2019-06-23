Crawford's big day carries Mariners over Orioles

J.P. Crawford went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 13-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Jun 23, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (18) throws out a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Williamson also homered for the Mariners, who took three of four games in the series.

Trey Mancini homered for Baltimore, which was trying to win back-to-back games for the first time since May 6 after snapping a 10-game losing streak Saturday with an 8-4 victory.

Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (4-5) won for the first time since May 19, a span of five starts during which he was 0-4. The rookie from Japan went six innings, allowing three runs on five hits with five walks and three strikeouts.

Orioles right-hander Gabriel Ynoa (0-5) gave up seven runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings, with three walks and no strikeouts.

Mancini gave the Orioles the lead with a one-out solo homer to left-center field in the top of the first. Crawford answered in the bottom of the inning with a one-out solo shot to right-center.

With the score tied 2-2, the Mariners broke the game open with an eight-run third in which they sent 13 batters to the plate.

Mallex Smith led off with a walk, advanced to third on Crawford’s single and scored on Domingo Santana’s infield hit. Daniel Vogelbach then walked to load the bases for Omar Narvaez, whose sacrifice fly scored the second run of the inning. A walk to Kyle Seager re-loaded the bases and ended Ynoa’s day.

Right-hander Matt Wotherspoon entered and allowed a run-scoring single to Austin Nola. Williamson was hit by a pitch to score another run and Dee Gordon and Smith added consecutive run-scoring singles that kept the bases loaded. Crawford grounded a two-run single to center for a 10-2 lead.

Williamson hit a two-run homer in the fourth to make it 12-2.

The Orioles got a run back in the sixth as Renato Nunez led off with a double, moved to third on a one-out single by Dwight Smith Jr. and scored on Anthony Santander’s fielder’s choice.

The Mariners scored in the seventh as Williamson reached on a fielding error, advanced to third on singles by Gordon and Smith and scored on Crawford’s sacrifice fly.

—Field Level Media