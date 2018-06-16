Span's pinch-hit double lifts Mariners over Red Sox

Pinch-hitter Denard Span’s two-run double in the eighth inning lifted the Seattle Mariners to a 7-6 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Safeco Field.

The Mariners rallied from a three-run deficit after blowing a 3-0 lead, snapping Boston’s four-game winning streak.

Ryan Cook (1-0) got his first victory since 2014 with one inning of relief and fellow right-hander Edwin Diaz overcame a leadoff single by J.D. Martinez and a one-out walk to Xander Bogaerts in the ninth for his major league-leading 26th save of the season.

Red Sox right-hander Matt Barnes (0-2) walked Ryon Healy with one out in the eighth and Ben Gamel grounded a single to left to advance pinch-runner Andrew Romine to second. Span hit a 2-2 pitch into the right-field corner to score both runners.

Trailing 3-0, the Red Sox scored six times off Mariners left-hander James Paxton in the third inning.

Jackie Bradley Jr. led off by grounding a single to right field. One out later Mookie Betts reached on an infield single, with Bradley taking third on shortstop Jean Segura’s throwing error. Brock Holt singled to left to make it 3-1. Martinez then lined a single to right field to load the bases. Mitch Moreland hit a soft, broken-bat liner that got under the glove of third baseman Kyle Seager, allowing two runs to score to tie it at 3-3.

After a Paxton wild pitch, Bogaerts hit a 3-1 pitch over the wall in right-center field. The three-run shot was his 11th homer of the season.

Paxton allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits in 2 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Right-hander Rob Whalen pitched four scoreless innings of one-hit relief to keep the Mariners in it.

Boston starter Rick Porcello allowed four runs on seven hits in six innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out nine.

The Mariners took the early lead as Segura homered, his sixth, in the bottom of the first inning.

They added two more runs in the second on a run-scoring groundout by Gamel and an RBI single by Mike Zunino.

The Mariners got a run-scoring single from Mitch Haniger in the fifth and Zunino made it 6-5 by leading off the seventh with a home run, his 11th, to right field off right-hander Heath Hembree.

