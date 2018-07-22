Healy homers twice, drives in six as Mariners pound White Sox

Ryon Healy hit a pair of three-run homers and Marco Gonzales didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Healy capped a five-run first inning with his first homer and went deep again in the eighth for his 20th homer of the season to close the scoring. The Mariners took two of three games in the series.

Gonzales (11-5) allowed two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six.

The left-hander faced the minimum 15 batters through five innings. He allowed only one baserunner in that span, as Matt Davidson reached on a fielding error by shortstop Jean Segura with one out in the second. Gonzales then got Yoan Moncada to ground into an inning-ending double play.

After striking out the side in the fifth, Gonzales finally ran into some trouble with two outs in the sixth. Kevan Smith led off the inning with a walk, but he was erased on Yolmer Sanchez’s double-play grounder. Adam Engel then got the first hit off Gonzales, an infield single. Tim Anderson followed with two-run homer to left field, his 14th of the season.

The White Sox knocked out Gonzales in the seventh. Jose Abreu opened the inning by lining a single to center and, an out later, Davidson grounded a single to left, bringing on left-hander James Pazos. He got Moncada to fly out to right field, and right-hander Juan Nicasio struck out Smith to end the inning with the score 5-2.

White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (4-8) went five innings, allowing five runs on five hits. He walked four and struck out one.

With one out in the bottom of the first, Segura reached on an infield single and stole second. After a walk to Mitch Haniger, Nelson Cruz singled to load the bases. Lopez then walked Kyle Seager on a 3-2 count to force in the game’s first run. Denard Span hit a sacrifice fly to left field and Healy then hit a 2-1 pitch over the wall in left-center to make it 5-0.

Healy’s homer in the eighth came against left-hander Hector Santiago.

