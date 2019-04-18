Carrasco dominant as Indians sweep Mariners

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Fixed word in third graf.

Apr 17, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Erik Swanson (50) throws against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Carrasco pitched seven scoreless innings as the Cleveland Indians completed a three-game sweep of the host Seattle Mariners with a 1-0 victory Wednesday evening.

Jake Bauers hit a solo homer to account for the game’s lone run.

Carrasco (2-2), a right-hander who allowed six runs in two of his first three starts of the season and entered the game with a 12.60 ERA, showed the form that helped him win 35 games over the past two seasons with the Indians.

Carrasco allowed only three hits, walked two and struck out 12.

Carrasco faced the minimum nine batters through the first three innings, a leadoff walk to Edwin Encarnacion in the second followed by a double-play grounder by Daniel Vogelbach.

The first hit Carrasco allowed was a check-swing double down the left-field line by Mallex Smith leading off the fourth inning.

Seattle’s Domingo Santana lined a double to center field with two outs in the sixth and advanced to third on a wild pitch, but Carrasco struck out Jay Bruce to end the inning.

Encarnacion grounded a single to center to open the bottom of the seventh. Vogelbach popped out to third base and Carrasco fanned Tim Beckham and Omar Narvaez to end the inning.

The Mariners’ Ryon Healy hit what was first ruled a home run in the third inning, but a video review showed the ball was just foul down the left-field line.

Seattle right-hander Erik Swanson (0-1), making his first major-league start, nearly matched Carrasco for six innings. Swanson allowed one run on two hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

With one out in the top of the fifth, Bauers worked a full count against Swanson before fouling off two pitches. Bauers hit the next pitch over the fence in center field, his second home run of the season.

Right-hander Nick Wittgren pitched the final two innings for the Indians to earn his first major-league save.

The Mariners, who lost all six games on their homestand, were without right fielder Mitch Haniger, who was scratched from the lineup because of a sinus infection.

Seattle’s major-league record of hitting home runs in each of the first 20 games of the season was snapped.

— Field Level Media