Jarred Kelenic's first three hits lead Mariners past Indians

Jarred Kelenic homered for his first major league hit, doubled twice and drove in three runs as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Cleveland Indians 7-3 Friday night.

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger also went deep for Seattle, which snapped a five-game skid.

Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Indians, who had a four-game winning streak come to an end. Cleveland had won nine of its previous 10 games.

Seattle’s Chris Flexen (4-1) went 5 2/3 innings for the victory, allowing one run on five hits. He walked one and didn’t strike out a batter. Fellow right-hander Rafael Montero got the final out for his fifth save of the season.

Indians right-hander Aaron Civale (5-1) gave up five runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Kelenic, the 21-year-old left fielder ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, went 0-for-4 in his debut Thursday.

He struck out in his first at-bat Friday before coming up in the third inning with Sam Haggerty on base following a leadoff single. Kelenic hit a 1-0 splitter from Civale into the stands in right-center field to make it 3-0.

Kelenic added a double into the right-center-field gap in the fifth and a run-scoring double down the left field line in the seventh.

The Mariners got off to a quick start as Seager hit a two-out solo homer to right-center field in the bottom of the first. It was Seager’s 83rd career homer at T-Mobile Park, tying him with Raul Ibanez and Nelson Cruz for the most in the stadium’s 22-year history.

Trailing 3-0, the Indians got on the board in the fifth. Naylor led off with a line-drive single to right, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Jordan Luplow’s single to center.

The Mariners added four runs in the seventh, capped by Haniger’s two-run shot to center field, his team-leading 11th of the season, to make it 7-1.

Naylor’s two-run homer in the ninth came off right-hander JT Chargois.

--Field Level Media