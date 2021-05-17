Mariners bullpen outduels Shane Bieber in win over Indians

Seven Seattle relievers combined to scatter seven hits and allow one earned run as the host Mariners beat ace Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Indians 3-2 Sunday afternoon.

Bieber (4-3), the American League’s reigning Cy Young Award winner, had his major league record streak of 20 consecutive starts with at least eight strikeouts snapped, as he fanned seven in 4 2/3 innings while giving up three runs on five hits with four walks. Bieber also had a streak of 40 straight appearances pitching five or more innings come to an end.

Paul Sewald (1-0), making his Mariners debut, got the victory with two scoreless innings of relief of fellow right-hander Robert Dugger, who didn’t allow a hit over the first three innings.

Right-hander Kendall Graveman pitched the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

The Mariners scored in two of the first three innings against Bieber.

Mitch Haniger doubled into the right-field corner with one out in the first and scored an out later on Kyle Lewis’ single up the middle.

In the third, Bieber issued two-out walks to Haniger and Kyle Seager. Lewis lined a single to left field to load the bases and J.P. Crawford lined a 2-2 pitch into center for a two-run single to make it 3-0.

The Indians finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth against Rafael Montero. The right-hander entered the game leading the Mariners with five saves, but was called on early with the Nos. 2-4 batters in Cleveland’s lineup coming up.

Montero walked Eddie Rosario on a 3-2 count and Jose Ramirez legged out a double to right field. With one out, Josh Naylor grounded out to second, scoring Rosario. Jordan Luplow hit a ball that was booted by Mariners third baseman Donovan Walton to bring home Ramirez.

Jake Bauers doubled into the left-field corner to put runners at second and third before right-hander Will Vest came on to strike out Austin Hedges on three straight pitches to end the inning.

The Indians loaded the bases with one out in the seventh against left-hander Anthony Misiewicz, but he got Franmil Reyes to ground into an inning-ending double play.

--Field Level Media