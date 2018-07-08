Healy helps Mariners avoid sweep vs. Rockies

Ryon Healy hit a home run and drove in five runs as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Colorado Rockies 6-4 Sunday afternoon at Safeco Field.

Healy hit a two-run double in the first inning and a three-run homer in the sixth as the Mariners avoided a sweep in the three-game interleague series.

Mariners left-hander Wade LeBlanc (5-0) allowed four runs on five hits, three of them home runs, in six innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out three.

In his second stint with the Mariners, it was LeBlanc’s 21st consecutive start without a loss to start his tenure with the team, the third-longest streak in the major leagues since 1920. He’s one short of the mark set by New York Yankees’ Whitey Ford in 1950-53 and matched by the Montreal Expos’ Kirk Rueter in 1993-94.

Charlie Blackmon, Carlos Gonzalez and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela (3-2) allowed six runs on five hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out two.

After the Rockies took the lead in the top of the first on Blackmon’s solo homer, his 17th of the season, the Mariners responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning, on a Kyle Seager sacrifice fly and Healy’s two-run double.

Gonzalez hit his eighth homer, a solo shot in the fifth inning, and Story added a two-run shot in the sixth, his 17th, to give the Rockies a 4-3 lead.

Senzatela held the Mariners scoreless from the second through the fifth innings before running into trouble in the sixth.

Nelson Cruz led off with a walk and Seager singled to center. An out later, Healy hit a 2-1 pitch into the second deck in left field, just inside the foul pole, as Seattle regained the lead. It was Healy’s 18th homer of the season.

Seattle relievers James Pazos, Alex Colome and Edwin Diaz each pitched a perfect inning of relief, with Colome striking out the side in the eighth and Diaz doing the same in the ninth. Diaz earned his major league-leading 35th save of the season.

—Field Level Media