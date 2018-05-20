Paxton goes the distance as M's tame Tigers

James Paxton pitched a complete game, retiring the final 15 batters he faced, as the host Seattle Mariners defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-2 Saturday night at Safeco Field.

The left-handed Paxton (3-1), making his first home start since throwing a no-hitter May 8 at Toronto, allowed two runs on three hits, with one walk and eight strikeouts. It was Paxton’s second career complete game and second in his past three starts.

Jean Segura and Ben Gamel hit home runs for the Mariners.

Segura opened the scoring in the first inning with a home run, his third of the season, to center field off Tigers right-hander Mike Fiers (4-3).

The Tigers tied it in the top of the second as Victor Martinez led off with a homer to left field, his fourth.

Gamel led off the bottom of the inning with his first homer of the season. The Mariners added another run on Segura’s two-out triple, scoring Mike Zunino from third after an infield single, throwing error and sacrifice bunt, to make it 3-1.

The Tigers got one run back in the fifth as John Hicks led off with a double to right and Niko Goodrum chopped a ball off the plate for an infield single. Hicks scored on Grayson Greiner’s sacrifice fly.

The Mariners pulled away with four runs in the sixth.

Kyle Seager led off with a walk, prompting Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire to replace Fiers with Artie Lewicki. Ryon Healy greeted the right-hander with a single to center, sending Seager to second. An out later, Zunino hit a soft liner to right field, scoring Seager. A walk to Guillermo Heredia loaded the bases.

With the infield drawn in, Dee Gordon hit a hard one-hopper up the middle that glanced off Lewicki’s glove and ricocheted past second baseman Dixon Machado and into shallow right field. By the time right fielder Nicholas Castellanos was able to retrieve the ball and get it back into the infield, Gordon was sliding into second base with a two-run double. Segura’s sacrifice fly to right field scored the final run of the inning, making it 7-2.

Fiers allowed four runs on six hits in five-plus innings, with one walk and two strikeouts.

