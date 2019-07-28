Crawford, Mariners walk off over Tigers in 10th

J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run with one out in the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Detroit Tigers 3-2 Sunday afternoon.

Jul 28, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a walk-off RBI-single against the Detroit Tigers during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Detroit, 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Moore led off the bottom of the inning with a double down the right field line off Tigers right-hander Jose Cisnero (0-2). An out later, Crawford hit a fly ball that fell in shallow center field, with Moore sliding home headfirst before the throw from JaCoby Jones could reach catcher John Hicks.

Left-hander Roenis Elias (4-2) pitched a scoreless inning for the victory. The Mariners won their fifth in a row and sent the Tigers to their sixth successive defeat.

Seattle’s Domingo Santana tied the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth with a two-out solo homer to left field on an 0-2 pitch from right-hander Joe Jimenez. It was Santana’s 20th home run of the season.

The Tigers spoiled a strong start from left-hander Matthew Boyd, who was born in the Seattle suburb of Mercer Island. Boyd pitched 6 1/ 3 innings, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Neither team had a baserunner in the first three innings.

The Tigers took the lead on Niko Goodrum’s solo homer to right-center field, his 10th, off left-hander Tommy Milone with one out in the top of the fourth.

The Mariners put runners at first and third with one out in the bottom of the inning on singles by Mallex Smith and Domingo Santana before Boyd struck out Tim Beckham and Tom Murphy to end the inning.

Detroit added a run in the fifth, though it missed a chance to do more damage. With one out, Christin Stewart walked, and Hicks lined a single to left. Harold Castro then grounded a run-scoring single into right to make it 2-0. Gordon Beckham singled to load the bases, but Milone got Jones to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The Mariners put two runners on in the seventh, as Beckham drew a leadoff walk and Austin Nola walked an out later. Kyle Seager’s run-scoring double down the right field line spelled the end for Boyd.

Milone, who came on after Matt Wisler opened with two perfect innings, allowed two runs on six hits, striking out five in five innings.

