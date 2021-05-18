Rookie Casey Mize pitches Tigers past Mariners

Casey Mize allowed just one run and three hits over 7 2/3 innings as the Detroit Tigers defeated the host Seattle Mariners 4-1 Monday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Eric Haase homered twice and Jonathan Schoop also went deep for the Tigers, who won for the sixth time in their past eight games.

Mize (3-3), a rookie right-hander who was the top overall selection in the 2018 draft out of Auburn University, walked three batters and struck out a career-high-tying seven.

Mize, who had never before pitched more than seven innings in his two major league seasons, took a shutout into the eighth before Seattle’s Tom Murphy led off by hitting a 2-0 pitch over the fence in left field.

Tigers left-hander Gregory Soto got the final out in the eighth inning and right-hander Michael Fulmer pitched the ninth, working around a leadoff single by Mitch Haniger, for his third save of the season.

The only other hits Mize allowed were a leadoff single by rookie Jarred Kelenic in the bottom of the first inning and a one-out single by Jose Marmolejos in the second. Mize didn’t allow a hit over the next five innings, with the only baserunners reaching on a pair of walks.

Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (1-3) made his fourth consecutive quality start. He allowed three runs on three hits over six innings but was undone by two home runs. Kikuchi walked four and struck out eight.

Detroit scored three runs in the second inning. Haase led off the inning by hitting a 1-0 pitch from Kikuchi over the center field wall. Two outs later, Robbie Grossman walked on a full count and Schoop followed by hitting an 0-1 pitch out to right-center for a two-run shot.

Haase homered again to center with one out in the ninth off Seattle right-hander Brady Lail, who was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day.

The Mariners had a three-game winning streak snapped.

--Field Level Media