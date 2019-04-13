Astros blast two slams, snap Mariners' win streak

Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel hit grand slams as the Houston Astros defeated the host Seattle Mariners 10-6 Friday night.

Apr 12, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc (49) throws out a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

It was the fourth consecutive game in which Altuve has gone deep, and he has five home runs over that span.

George Springer also homered for the Astros, who extended their winning streak to seven games. The Mariners had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Tom Murphy hit a solo homer in the ninth inning to extend the Mariners’ major league record of consecutive games with a home run to start a season to 16.

Brad Peacock (2-0) pitched 3 1/3 innings of one-hit relief, striking out seven while allowing two runs (one earned).

Seattle’s Shawn Armstrong (0-1), activated from a rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, took the loss after yielding four runs in 1 1/3 innings.

The Astros took the lead in the sixth inning, erasing a 3-2 deficit.

Robinson Chirinos led off with a double to left field, and Josh Reddick followed with an infield single. Another infield single by Springer loaded the bases, and Altuve hit the first pitch he saw from Armstrong over the left field fence, making it 6-3.

Gurriel hit his slam in the eighth off right-hander R.J. Alaniz, a former Astros farmhand who was making his major league debut, to give Houston a 10-5 lead.

The Mariners had pulled within 6-5 in the seventh, thanks to the speed of Dee Gordon and Mallex Smith. Gordon singled, stole a base, then scored from second on a third-strike wild pitch to Smith. After Smith stole second and advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt by Peacock, he scored on a groundout.

Neither starter lasted five innings. Astros left-hander Wade Miley allowed three runs on six hits in four innings with one walk and two strikeouts. Mariners lefty Wade LeBlanc went 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on eight hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

