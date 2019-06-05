Bregman, Astros stay hot against Mariners

EditorsNote: adds to second graf and last graf

Alex Bregman went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as the Houston Astros defeated the host Seattle Mariners 11-5 on Tuesday night.

Robinson Chirinos and Tony Kemp hit solo homers for Houston, which won its fifth game in a row. Bregman is 6-for-15 (.400) with five RBIs in four games this month.

Pinch hitter Daniel Vogelbach’s three-run double in the sixth inning gave the Mariners a 5-4 lead, but they nonetheless took their fourth consecutive defeat.

The Astros scored three runs in the seventh to regain the lead and added four runs in the eighth to pull away.

Astros left-hander Reymin Guduan (1-0) earned his first major league victory despite giving up Vogelbach’s bases-clearing hit. Mariners right-hander Brandon Brennan (2-4) took the loss.

Brennan entered in the seventh and walked the first batter he faced, pinch hitter Tyler White, before Jake Marisnick lined a single to left to send pinch runner Myles Straw to second. Derek Fisher then grounded a single to right to score Straw with the tying run and send Marisnick to third.

Bregman grounded out to third to bring home Marisnick with the go-ahead run. Yuli Gurriel’s sacrifice fly made it 7-5.

The Astros scored four off left-hander Jesse Biddle in the eighth, the key hit being Marisnick’s two-run double.

Astros starter Wade Miley allowed three runs on three hits in five-plus innings, with three walks and six strikeouts.

The Astros opened the scoring in the top of the third as Kemp led off with a home run to right field.

The Mariners tied the score in the bottom of the inning on Mitch Haniger’s solo shot with two outs.

The Astros regained the lead in the fourth as, with two outs, Chirinos homered to left, his second in as many games in the series.

Mariners starter Andrew Moore, recalled earlier in the day from Double-A Arkansas as the team decided to skip struggling left-hander Yusei Kikuchi’s turn in the rotation, allowed only two runs on the solo homers through four innings before running into trouble in the fifth.

With two outs, Fisher lined a double to center. Bregman followed with a run-scoring double to left, ending Moore’s evening.

Austin Adams replaced fellow right-hander Moore, but Michael Brantley grounded a double down the left field line against a defensive shift, bringing in Bregman to make it 4-1.

Moore allowed four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings in his major league season debut. He walked one and struck out two.

