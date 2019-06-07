Straw's triple helps Astros edge Mariners in 14

Myles Straw led off the 14th inning with a triple and scored on Yuli Gurriel’s sacrifice fly as the Houston Astros defeated the host Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Thursday.

Jun 6, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Austin Adams (63) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson Chirinos, Alex Bregman and Jack Mayfield homered for Houston, which took three of four games in the series.

Astros right-hander Chris Devenski (1-0) pitched the final two innings, striking out four. Right-hander Matt Festa (0-1), the eighth Mariners pitcher, took the loss.

The Mariners twice extended the game when down to their final out, first on Edwin Encarnacion’s two-out single in the bottom of the ninth to tie the score at 6, then on Omar Narvaez’s home run on a 3-2 count with two outs in the 10th to make it 7-7.

The Astros had regained the lead in the top of the 10th on pinch hitter Josh Reddick’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded.

Astros starter Justin Verlander was denied becoming the majors’ first 10-game winner. The right-hander allowed three runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven.

Mariners reliever Austin Adams, being used as an opener, lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. Chirinos’ two-run shot to left field, his third homer in the series, gave the Astros a 3-0 lead.

Mariners left-hander Tommy Milone came on and allowed one run — Bregman’s solo homer in the fifth — on three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Mayfield’s solo shot off left-hander Roenis Elias in the seventh was just his second hit in 26 at-bats in the majors and his first career home run.

The Mariners scored off Verlander in the first. With two outs, Encarnacion doubled to left field and Daniel Vogelbach followed with a run-scoring single.

Verlander retired the next 13 batters he faced before Dylan Moore led off the sixth by grounding a single into left field.

Verlander left with a 5-1 lead and two runners on in the seventh. Right-hander Will Harris relieved Verlander and gave up a single to Narvaez to load the bases. Shed Long grounded into a forceout to score one run, and Moore and Mallex Smith followed with RBI singles to make it 5-4.

The Astros increased the lead in the eighth on Tony Kemp’s sacrifice fly, but the Mariners pulled within 6-5 on Domingo Santana’s RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

—Field Level Media