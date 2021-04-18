Zack Greinke's strong outing helps Astros defeat Mariners to end skid

Houston’s Zack Greinke continued his mastery of the Seattle Mariners, pitching eight shutout innings as the visiting Astros snapped a six-game losing streak with 1-0 victory Saturday night.

Greinke (2-1) improved to 8-2 with a 2.09 ERA in 17 career appearances against Seattle, including 15 starts. The right-hander allowed just four hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out six.

Astros closer Ryan Pressly, a right-hander, retired the side in order in the ninth for his first save of the season.

The Mariners, who had five comeback victories in their first 14 games of the season, including four when trailing by three or more runs, couldn’t accomplish the feat this time.

Seattle was 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and left all three of their runners on base.

The game’s lone run was scored in the fourth inning.

Houston’s Michael Brantley, whose father Mickey played outfield for the Mariners from 1986-89, grounded the first pitch of the inning from Seattle right-hander Chris Flexen (1-1) into left field for a single.

An out later, Aledmys Diaz lined a single to center, sending Brantley to second.

Abraham Toro grounded to first baseman Evan White, who threw out Diaz at second with Brantley advancing to third.

Taylor Jones then grounded a two-out single to center on a 3-1 pitch to make it 1-0.

Jones, a rookie, was recalled from the Astros’ alternate training site in Corpus Christi, Texas, when second baseman Jose Altuve, third baseman Alex Bregman, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, catcher Martin Maldonado and utility infielder Robel Garcia were placed on the injured list Wednesday because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Flexen, who signed with the Mariners after pitching last season in Korea, allowed the lone run on 10 hits in six-plus innings, with no walks and three strikeouts.

--Field Level Media