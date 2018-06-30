Gonzales goes the distance as Mariners down Royals, 4-1

Marco Gonzales pitched his first career complete game to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 4-1 victory against the visiting Kansas City Royals on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Safeco Field.

Mitch Haniger and Mike Zunino hit home runs for the Mariners, who extended their winning streak to five games.

Gonzales (8-5), who lost his two previous starts on the road to the New York Yankees and Boston, had never before pitched longer than 7 1/3 innings, which he did June 8 at Tampa Bay.

The left-hander allowed one run on six hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven.

Gonzales lost his shutout bid with two outs in the ninth inning.

Kansas City’s Adalberto Mondesi led off the ninth with a double down the left field line. With closer Edwin Diaz getting warm in the bullpen, Gonzales got Whit Merrifield and Rosell Herrera to ground out to the left side of the infield, preventing Mondesi from advancing. But Mike Moustakas grounded a run-scoring single into right-center field to score the Royals’ lone run.

Kansas City right-hander Ian Kennedy (1-8) retired the first 10 batters he faced before Jean Segura chopped an infield single over the mound with one out in the fourth inning. Haniger then hammered a 3-1 pitch over the center field fence, his 17th home run of the season, to break the scoreless tie.

With one out in the fifth, Zunino launched a 2-2 pitch that traveled an estimated 454 feet, landing three rows from the top of the second deck in left field. It was Zunino’s 12th homer.

Those were the only three hits Kennedy allowed in five innings. He walked one and struck out four.

The Mariners added a run in the seventh off right-hander Brandon Maurer as Guillermo Heredia and Dee Gordon walked with two outs and Segura grounded a run-scoring single into left field, making it 4-0.

Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio made his season debut after serving an 80-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s joint drug prevention and treatment program. Bonifacio, batting fifth, went 0-for-3.

The Royals failed in their bid to win back-to-back games for the first time since May 29-30.

—Field Level Media