Mariners' Gonzales stymies Angels

Left-hander Marco Gonzales overcame a shaky first inning to earn his team-leading ninth victory of the season as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Los Angeles Angels 4-1 Thursday night at Safeco Field.

Gonzales (9-5) went six innings and allowed one run on five hits. He walked two and struck out seven.

Both of the walks came in the first inning, when the Angels loaded the bases with one out. However, Gonzales got Albert Pujols to ground into a double play to end the threat.

The Mariners’ Edwin Diaz struck out the side in the ninth for his major-league-leading 34th save of the season.

The bottom of the batting order did most of the offensive damage for the Mariners, who took two of three games in the series against their American League West rivals.

Center fielder Guillermo Heredia, batting ninth while filling in after Mitch Haniger was a late scratch due to a bruised right knee, went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI.

Catcher Chris Herrmann, batting eighth as a starter after Mike Zunino (bruised left ankle) was placed on the 10-day disabled list earlier in the day, hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, his first of the season.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the third. With one out, Heredia lined a double into the left field corner and Dee Gordon followed by grounding a run-scoring single into right field.

The Angels tied it at 1-1 in the fourth. With one out, Ian Kinsler lined a single to center and advanced to third on Martin Maldonado’s single. Kinsler scored on Kole Calhoun’s sacrifice fly to center.

The Mariners regained the lead in the fifth. Ben Gamel walked with one out and scored on Heredia’s two-out double to left field, making it 2-1.

Herrmann’s homer to right field, on a 1-1 pitch from Angels reliever Miguel Almonte, made it 3-1. Later in the seventh, Gordon hit a triple to right field and scored on Jean Segura’s infield single.

Angels right-hander Jaime Barria (5-5), starting in place of Tyler Skaggs (right adductor strain), who was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday, went 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out one.

—Field Level Media