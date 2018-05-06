Mariners rally twice in extras, edge Angels

Ryon Healy drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied three times to defeat the visiting Los Angeles Angels 9-8 Saturday night at Safeco Field.

With Seattle trailing 8-7 after the Angels scored in the top of the 11th, Robinson Cano led off with a walk against Jim Johnson (2-1). An out later, Kyle Seager doubled to right-center field to score Cano and tie it. Healy then greeted Eduardo Paredes, the eighth Angels pitcher, with a liner down the left field line to score Seager.

The Angels took the lead in the 11th on Andrelton Simmons’ two-out, infield single, his fourth hit of the night, off Mariners right-hander Erik Goeddel (1-0).

Both teams scored in the 10th.

The Angels’ Chris Young singled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the inning.

The Mariners tied it as pinch hitter Ben Gamel led off with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on first baseman Jefry Marte’s throwing error on Jean Segura’s infield single.

The Angels, who dropped to 12-3 on the road, blew a four-run lead before rallying in the ninth to tie it on Justin Upton’s two-out, two-run homer off Mariners closer Edwin Diaz, who failed to convert a save for the first time in 14 opportunities this season.

Trailing 4-0, Seattle scored twice in the sixth off Angels starter Tyler Skaggs and added four runs in the eighth off a trio of relievers. Mike Zunino’s two-run homer, his fourth of the season, gave the Mariners their first lead.

However, the Angels responded with two outs in the ninth. Mike Trout hit a ground-rule double down the left field line, and Upton hammered a 2-2 pitch over the center field fence to tie it. It was Upton’s sixth homer.

Skaggs seemed headed for his fourth straight road victory, cruising through the first five innings.

However, he ran into trouble in the sixth. Segura lined a single to center and moved to third on Mitch Haniger’s double to right-center. Cano then lined a two-run double to center to cut the lead in half.

The Mariners pulled ahead in the eighth. Nelson Cruz led off with a single off reliever Jose Alvarez and advanced to second on a groundout. Right-hander Justin Anderson, who hadn’t allowed a run all season, came on to replaced Alvarez. Healy greeted him with single to score Cruz, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

Zunino then hit a towering fly ball to left field that just cleared the fence, giving Seattle a 5-4 lead. After a walk to Guillermo Heredia, Blake Parker replaced Anderson. Andrew Romine doubled off the right field wall, his first hit of the season, to move Heredia to third. Heredia scored on a wild pitch.

Marte went 3-for-5 with a double and a three-run homer in the sixth off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales. It was his second long ball of the season.

Gonzales went six innings, giving up four runs on nine hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. Skaggs allowed two runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He also had one walk and seven strikeouts.

