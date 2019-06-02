Angels smack 3 homers to defeat Mariners

EditorsNote: Minor fixes

Kole Calhoun hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to break a tie as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the host Seattle Mariners 6-3 Saturday.

Albert Pujols also hit a two-run homer and Mike Trout added a solo shot for the Angels, who have won six of their past eight games.

The Angels’ Cam Bedrosian (2-3) got the victory with a scoreless inning of relief. Fellow right-handers Ty Buttrey and Hansel Robles added a shutout inning apiece, with Robles pitching the ninth for his seventh save of the season.

Edwin Encarnacion hit two home runs, giving him 15 for the season, for Seattle, which has lost 10 of its past 12 games.

Mariners right-hander Brandon Brennan (2-3) took the loss, despite lefty Roenis Elias allowing Calhoun’s go-ahead home run.

After Los Angeles’ Cesar Puello led off the eighth with an infield single in a tie game, Elias was brought in to replace Brennan. Tommy La Stella lined a single to right before Jonathan Lucroy grounded into a double play, sending Puello to third.

Calhoun then hit a 3-2 pitch over the wall in center field to snap a 3-3 tie. It was his 12th home run of the season.

The Angels took a 3-0 lead through three innings against Mariners left-hander Tommy Milone.

With two outs in the first, Pujols hit a two-run shot to left field.

The Angels scored again in the third as David Fletcher led off with a double. The hit came after catcher Tom Murphy was charged with an error for dropping Fletcher’s foul popup. With two outs, Milone intentionally walked Pujols, but Puello doubled to left field to make it 3-0.

The Mariners got on the board in the fourth when Encarnacion’s smacked a solo homer to left field.

Seattle tied it at 3-3 in the sixth. With one out, Mitch Haniger lined a single to left, and Encarnacion followed with a two-run shot to center.

Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney, making just his second start of the season after suffering from elbow inflammation in spring training, allowed three runs on five hits in six innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out 10.

Milone allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six.

