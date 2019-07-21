Four-run 9th inning lifts Angels over Mariners

EditorsNote: Slight tweaks to lede and 2nd graf; removes “Tim” from 8th graf

Jul 20, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Matt Wisler (44) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

David Fletcher slapped a run-scoring single into right field with two outs in the ninth inning to break a tie, and Mike Trout followed with a three-run homer as the Los Angeles Angels rallied to defeat the host Seattle Mariners 6-2 Saturday night.

The rally was aided by a routine pop fly hit by Luis Rengifo that fell between Mariners left-hander Roenis Elias (2-2) and first baseman Tim Beckham, which would have been the third out of the inning but kept the score tied at 2-2.

Instead, the Angels had runners at first and third for Fletcher, who grounded a 1-2 pitch into right field. Trout then blasted his 31st homer of the season into the Mariners’ bullpen in left-center field.

Right-hander Ty Buttrey (6-4), the Angels’ fourth pitcher, struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning to get the victory.

Angels rookie right-hander Griffin Canning went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out six.

Mariners right-handed reliever Matt Wisler served as the opener, pitching a scoreless first inning. He allowed one hit and struck out two before turning the ball over to veteran left-hander Wade LeBlanc. Like Canning, LeBlanc pitched five innings and allowed two runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out four.

The Mariners took a 2-0 lead on single runs in the second and third innings.

Omar Narvaez led off the bottom of the second by grounding a single into left field. An out later, he advanced to second on Beckham’s line-drive single to right. The Mariners loaded the bases on Austin Nola’s line-drive single to left, and Dee Gordon brought home the run with a sacrifice fly to center.

J.P. Crawford led off the third with a walk and stole second. He scored on a two-out single by Narvaez to right.

The Angels tied it in the fourth inning. Justin Upton drew a leadoff walk, and Andrelton Simmons grounded a single into left field.

Albert Pujols, who returned to the lineup after missing Friday’s series opener with left hamstring tightness, walked to load the bases. Upton scored as Kole Calhoun grounded into a double play, and then Kevan Smith lined a single to center to even the score at 2-2.

—Field Level Media