Mariners cap miserable May with win over Angels

Mike Leake pitched seven strong innings as the Seattle Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

May 31, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Mike Leake (8) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Murphy and Jay Bruce hit home runs for Seattle, which finished the month with a 7-21 record.

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning for the Angels, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Leake (4-6) allowed two runs on five hits with no walks and two strikeouts. The only runs against the right-hander came on the Trout and Ohtani homers.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the third inning. With one out, Murphy doubled to center field and advanced to third on a balk. He scored when Dylan Moore grounded a single up the middle.

With two outs in the fifth, Bruce walked and Murphy followed with a two-run shot to right-center field to make it 3-0. It was Murphy’s third home run of the season.

The Angels pulled within 3-2 on the Trout and Ohtani homers. It was the 13th of the season for Trout and the third for Ohtani.

Bruce hit a solo shot with two outs in the seventh. It was his 14th home run of the season and the 300th of his major league career.

Right-hander Austin Adams relieved Leake in the eighth and got the first two outs of the inning around two walks. Ohtani greeted left-hander Jesse Biddle with a run-scoring single to pull the Angels within 4-3, but after another walk and another pitching change, Los Angeles left the bases loaded as Jonathan Lucroy lined out to left field against right-hander Anthony Bass.

Bass also worked the ninth to earn his first save of the season.

Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs (4-5) went seven innings, allowing four runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out eight.

Four of Seattle’s five hits came from the bottom third of the order — Bruce, Murphy and Moore.

