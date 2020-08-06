Mariners edge Angels despite Trout's two homers

Marco Gonzales allowed three hits over seven innings — all solo home runs — and Kyle Seager hit a three-run shot as the Seattle Mariners held on to defeat the visiting Los Angeles Angels 7-6 Wednesday night.

Aug 5, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) participates in batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Carl Edwards Jr. pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the save as the Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak.

Mike Trout hit two home runs for Los Angeles, and Max Stassi and David Fletcher also went deep. Trout now has three homers in two games since returning from paternity leave.

Gonzales (2-1) retired the first seven Angels he faced before Stassi hit a liner deep over the wall in left center field.

The Mariners took the lead in the bottom of the third. With one out, J.P. Crawford and Dylan Moore both blooped singles into shallow center field. After Kyle Lewis flied out to right, sending Crawford to third, Angels manager Joe Maddon replaced starter Julio Teheran (0-1) with left-hander Ryan Buchter to face the left-handed-hitting Seager.

The move backfired as Seager just missed reaching the second deck in right field, giving the Mariners a 3-1 lead.

Teheran, making his first start for the Angels after nine seasons with Atlanta, allowed two runs on two hits in 2 2/3 innings, with two walks and two strikeouts.

Gonzales didn’t walk a batter while striking out seven.

Seattle extended its lead in the fifth as Moore led off with a double off the right field wall and scored on Lewis’ single up the middle to make it 4-1.

The Angels pulled within 4-3 in the sixth as Fletcher and Trout hit back-to-back solo home runs with two outs.

The Mariners put together a two-out rally in the seventh off reliever Noe Ramirez.

Lewis sparked the three-run inning with a line drive single to center and advanced to third on Seager’s single to right. Austin Nola doubled to right-center to score both runners. After an intentional walk to Daniel Vogelbach, rookie Evan White hit a ground-rule double down the right field line to make it 7-3.

The Angels got those three runs back in the eighth. Jo Adell led off with an infield single, Stassi was hit with a pitch, and with two outs, Trout hit a three-run shot into the second deck in left off Taylor Williams.

