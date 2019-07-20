Mariners' Leake nearly fires perfect game vs. Angels

Mike Leake took a perfect game into the ninth inning and wound up with a one-hit shutout as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Los Angeles Angels 10-0 Friday night.

Luis Rengifo led off the ninth inning by grounding a single into right field, but Leake went on to finish a 98-pitch gem.

Daniel Vogelbach hit a pair of three-run homers as the Mariners snapped a six-game losing streak.

Exactly one week earlier in Anaheim, Calif., Leake (8-8) had the shortest start of his 10-year career, lasting just two-thirds of an inning in a 13-0 loss in which the Mariners were no-hit.

He rebounded Friday by retiring the first 24 batters he faced before Rengifo hit a clean single on Leake’s 79th pitch of the night. Kevan Smith then walked on four pitches, and the runners advanced on a groundout by Matt Thais.

Leake then got Brian Goodwin to pop out to second base and Mike Trout to strike out swinging to end the game. The 31-year-old right-hander fanned six.

Right-hander Taylor Cole opened for the Angels, pitching two scoreless innings. Cole combined with Felix Pena to no-hit the Mariners on July 12, the night the Angels honored late teammate Tyler Skaggs.

Right-hander Jaime Barria (3-3) took over for the Angels in the third. He got through that inning, but allowed multiple runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth, and he wound up charged with 10 runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Barria walked J.P. Crawford and Domingo Santana to begin the fourth before Vogelbach hit a 1-2 pitch over the wall in center field. Omar Narvaez grounded a single into left off the glove of third baseman David Fletcher, and Kyle Seager doubled to right, putting runners on second and third. Tom Murphy then lined a two-run single to right, giving the Mariners a 5-0 lead.

Seattle extended the advantage in the fifth. Mallex Smith led off with a walk and, an out later, Santana walked again to bring up Vogelbach. This time the first baseman homered to right-center field, his 23rd of the season.

Seattle scored twice more in the sixth. Murphy led off with a double to left and advanced to third on a one-out infield single by Dee Gordon. Crawford then lined a two-run double to right, making it 10-0.

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols missed the game due to left hamstring tightness. He is expected to return Saturday.

Leake was seeking the 24th perfect game in major league history. The most recent perfecto was thrown by Seattle’s Felix Hernandez in a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012.

