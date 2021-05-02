Mariners shut out Angels in rubber match

Justus Sheffield allowed two hits over six scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Los Angeles Angels 2-0 Sunday afternoon.

Slideshow ( 30 images )

Right-hander Rafael Montero pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save of the season as the Mariners took two of three games in the series.

The only hits Sheffield (2-2) allowed were a leadoff single to Justin Upton in the second inning and a one-out single by Jared Walsh in the sixth.

Sheffield walked three and struck out four. He also hit two batters with pitches.

Sheffield retired the side in order just once but did a good job getting out of trouble. The Angels put two runners on base in each of the first three innings but failed to capitalize.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the fourth inning off Angels right-hander Dylan Bundy (0-3).

With one out, Kyle Seager lined a single to center field and Kyle Lewis followed with a single to left. After Jose Marmolejos struck out swinging on a 3-2 pitch, Dylan Moore hit Bundy’s next offering into shallow center to score Seager.

Seattle scored again in the fifth as Luis Torrens led off with a ground-rule double over the head of center fielder Mike Trout. Sam Haggerty’s sacrifice bunt advanced Torrens to third and he scored on Mitch Haniger’s sacrifice fly.

Bundy allowed two runs on five hits in six innings, with one walk and six strikeouts.

The Angels threatened in the seventh against Seattle’s bullpen. Jose Iglesias led off with a single against right-hander Will Vest but Max Stassi grounded into a double play. David Fletcher doubled to right field before left-hander Anthony Misiewicz came in to get Shohei Ohtani to ground out to second to end the inning.

Mariners right-hander Kendall Graveman allowed a one-out single to Anthony Rendon in the eighth but proceeded to get Walsh to ground into an inning-ending double play, the third of the game by Seattle.

--Field Level Media