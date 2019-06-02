Pujols drives in five as Angels trounce Mariners

Albert Pujols had a double, home run and five RBIs as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the host Seattle Mariners 13-3 Sunday afternoon.

Pujols’ three-run homer capped a seven-run second inning. His ground-rule double with the bases loaded brought in the final two runs in a five-run fifth.

Luis Rengifo added his first major league homer for the Angels, who took three of four games in the series and have won seven of their past nine games overall.

Kyle Seager hit his first home run of the season for the Mariners, who have lost 11 of their past 13 games. It was Seattle’s fifth loss by 10 or more runs this season.

Angels left-hander Jose Suarez (1-0), making his major league debut, allowed three runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (5-6) lost his sixth consecutive decision. Gonzales allowed 10 runs, all earned, on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings, with three walks and two strikeouts.

David Fletcher and Mike Trout, the first two batters in the Angels’ lineup, each had three hits and scored twice. Fletcher had two doubles and an RBI and Trout drove in two runs.

The Angels took control in the second. With one out, Tommy La Stella singled, Dustin Garneau was hit by a pitch and Brian Goodwin lined a run-scoring double to left field. Garneau scored as Rengifo reached on a fielder’s choice. Fletcher lined an RBI double to right to make it 3-0. After Trout was walked intentionally to load the bases, Shohei Ohtani hit a sacrifice fly. Pujols then launched a 1-0 pitch over the left-field wall for a 7-0 lead.

Leading 7-2, the Angels extended their lead in the fifth. With one out, La Stella doubled to right and Garneau walked. With two outs, a Rengifo walk loaded the bases and spelled the end for Gonzales, who was replaced by right-hander Connor Sadzeck.

A wild pitch scored one run and Fletcher then walked to load the bases for Trout, who lined a two-run single off the glove of shortstop Dylan Moore. After an error re-loaded the bases, Pujols hit his ground-rule double that Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith seemed to lose in the sun, with the ball falling just out of his grasp on the warning track and bouncing over the wall.

—Field Level Media