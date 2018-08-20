Kershaw gets milestone win in Dodgers ' 12-1 rout of Mariners

Clayton Kershaw pitched seven strong innings to win the 150th game of his career as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the host Seattle Mariners 12-1 Sunday afternoon.

Enrique Hernandez and Justin Turner hit home runs for the resurgent Dodgers, who took two of three games in the interleague series.

Kershaw (6-5), the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner who has struggled with injuries this season, allowed one run on four hits. He walked one and struck out seven.

The Dodgers gave Kershaw a five-run cushion before he even took the mound as they sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning against Mariners left-hander Roenis Elias (2-1), who was making his second start of the season.

Brian Dozier led off the game with a single, Turner walked and Manny Machado lined a single to center to load the bases with no outs. Matt Kemp hit into a forceout, but Cody Bellinger grounded a two-run single to right field, to open the scoring. Hernandez followed with a line-drive single to left, bringing Kemp home. After another forceout, Yasiel Puig hit a soft liner to right, with two runs scoring to make it 5-0.

Elias, recalled before the game after a stint on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left triceps, lasted three innings. He gave up five runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out two.

The Mariners scored their lone run with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, as Kyle Seager hit a ground-rule double to right field and scored on Ryon Healy’s single.

Hernandez homered, his 18th of the season, to left-center field with two outs in the sixth off reliever Chasen Bradford, making the score 8-1.

Turner hit a three-run homer, his ninth, in the ninth off Mariners infielder Andrew Romine, who was making his second mop-up appearance of the series.

Mariners catcher Chris Herrmann left the game in the third inning with a bruised right knee after taking a foul ball from Puig off his leg. Herrmann was replaced by Mike Zunino, who was supposed to have the day off.

—Field Level Media