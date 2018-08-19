Mariners top Dodgers in 10th on walk-off balk

A bases-loaded balk by Dylan Floro with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning brought home the winning run as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 Saturday night.

The Mariners improved to 12-1 in extra innings.

Mitch Haniger led off the 10th with a single off Dodgers left-hander Caleb Ferguson (3-2). Cameron Maybin grounded into a fielder’s choice, just beating the throw to first to avoid a double play. Robinson Cano reached on an infield single, sending Maybin to second. The Dodgers brought on the right-handed Floro to face Nelson Cruz, who walked to load the bases.

With Kyle Seager, who homered earlier in the game, at the plate and an 0-1 count, Floro came set and then stepped awkwardly off the mound, with first base umpire Andy Fletcher calling the game-ending balk.

Right-hander Adam Warren (2-1) pitched a scoreless 10th for the victory.

Trailing 4-1 entering the eighth inning, the Dodgers rallied.

Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger hit solo home runs in the eighth off Seattle right-hander Alex Colome, who had his scoreless streak that dated to June 30 snapped at 20 innings.

Max Muncy then hit a one-out homer in the top of the ninth off Edwin Diaz to tie the score at 4-4. It was just the fourth blown save in 51 chances for Diaz this season.

The Dodgers scored in the top of the first as Joc Pederson led off with a walk, moved to second on a groundout and scored on Bellinger’s single to center.

The Mariners struck back in the bottom of the inning.

Haniger led off with a walk and moved to second on a groundout. Cano reached on an infield single off the glove of third baseman Turner, with Haniger taking third on shortstop Manny Machado’s throwing error. Cruz lined a run-scoring single to right, tying the score at 1-1. Seager then hit a 1-0 pitch from Rich Hill deep over the right field wall for a 4-1 lead.

Hill allowed four runs on four hits in six innings, although all the runs and all but one hit came in the first. He walked a season-high five and struck out eight.

Mariners right-hander Erasmo Ramirez, making just his fourth start of an injury-plagued season, gave up one run on three hits in five innings. He walked four and struck out three.

