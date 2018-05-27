Healy's hit in eighth sparks Mariners past Twins

Ryon Healy’s two-run double off reliever Addison Reed with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning broke a tie as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Minnesota Twins 3-1 Sunday afternoon.

The Mariners completed a three-game sweep of the series, the first time they’ve accomplished that this season despite a 12-3-3 series record.

Twins right-hander Jose Berrios (5-5) and Mariners right-hander Mike Leake (5-3) dueled into the eighth.

Leake allowed one run on four hits in eight innings, with no walks and two strikeouts. Berrios pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits. He walked one and struck out eight.

Right-hander Alex Colome, acquired Friday in a trade with Tampa Bay, made his Mariners debut and pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save of the season. Edwin Diaz, who is tied for the major-league lead with 18 saves, got the day off after pitching in four of the previous five games.

With the score tied at 1-1, Ben Gamel led off the Mariners’ half of the eighth with a single, but was caught attempting to steal second. After a walk to Mitch Haniger, Berrios was replaced by Ryan Pressly, who struck out Nelson Cruz. Left-hander Zach Duke was then summoned to face Kyle Seager, who singled to right center to send Haniger to second.

Reed came in and Healy hit a hard liner to left-center field that got past left fielder Eddie Rosario and rolled all the way to the wall, allowing both Haniger and Seager to score.

The Twins opened the scoring in the second inning, as Rosario led off with a line-drive single to left field and Eduardo Escobar followed with a run-scoring double, also to left. Leake got out of the inning by getting Logan Morrison to line to left, Ehire Adrianza to fly out to center and Bobby Wilson to pop out to shortstop Andrew Romine in foul territory.

The Mariners tied it in the fourth as Seager led off with a home run, his ninth of the season. Seager hit a 2-1 pitch from Berrios over the wall in right-center field.

Both starters retired the side in order in the fifth and sixth innings.

Rosario led off the seventh with a single, but Escobar lined out to short and Morrison grounded into an inning-ending double play.

—Field Level Media