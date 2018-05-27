Zunino's 12th-inning HR leads Mariners past Twins

Mike Zunino homered with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning as the host Seattle Mariners defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-3 Saturday night at Safeco Field.

Zunino lined a 2-2 slider from right-hander Matt Magill (1-1) over the wall in left field as the Mariners improved to 5-0 in extra innings. It was Zunino’s eighth homer of the season.

Right-hander Chasen Bradford (4-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the victory.

Nelson Cruz and Jean Segura also hit home runs for the Mariners, who have a major-league-best 15 one-run victories.

Minnesota right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Seattle left-hander Wade LeBlanc each opened with five scoreless innings, reminiscent of their May 14 matchup at Target Field when they each went six scoreless innings.

But this time, they each ran into trouble in the sixth.

The Twins had just one hit through the first five innings against LeBlanc, an infield single by Max Kepler with two outs in the third.

Brian Dozier led off the sixth with grounder up the middle that just eluded a diving Segura, the Mariners’ shortstop. Dozier advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on Kepler’s double into the right field corner. Kepler reached third on Miguel Sano’s flyout to the warning track in right field and Eddie Rosario hit a run-scoring double off the glove of first baseman Ryon Healy to make it 2-0.

The Mariners answered in the bottom of the inning, as Segura led off by hitting a 1-0 pitch from Odorizzi over the manual scoreboard in left field. Guillermo Heredia then reached second on an infield single and a fielding error by shortstop Gregorio Petit. Mitch Haniger walked to bring up Cruz.

It looked as if the Mariners might squander the scoring opportunity when Heredia was thrown out at third by catcher Mitch Garver after an Odorizzi pitch got a few feet away from the plate. But Cruz lined a 2-1 pitch just over the right-center field wall, with center fielder Byron Buxton crashing into the fence as he tried to make a spectacular catch.

Buxton hit his head against the wall and fell to the warning track. He was attended to by the training staff and had to leave the game with a cut over his left eye.

Ryan Cook pitched a scoreless seventh in relief of LeBlanc, and Nick Vincent got the first two outs in the eighth before leaving with a 3-0 count against Sano because of a right groin strain. James Pazos entered and walked Sano on a 3-2 count before Rosario blooped a single into right-center field. Eduardo Escobar then hit a check-swing single to right to score pinch runner Ehire Adrianza to tie it at 3-3. Escobar tried to take an extra base but was thrown out at second to end the inning.

Segura became the third player to the leave the game because of injury after he was kicked in the head by Petit while trying to break up an inning-ending double play in the eighth.

—Field Level Media