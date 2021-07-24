Cal Raleigh hits 1st career HR as Mariners nip A's

Rookie Cal Raleigh hit his first major-league home run as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Oakland Athletics 4-3 Friday night.

Luis Torrens also went deep for the Mariners, who evened the four-game series at a victory apiece.

Matt Chapman and Matt Olson homered for the A’s, who struck out 18 times and had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Paul Sewald (6-2) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings of relief, striking out three, to get the victory. Fellow right-hander Kendall Graveman, facing his former team, worked the ninth and struck out two for his 10th save of the season.

Seattle broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning against left-hander Jake Diekman (2-2). With two outs, pinch-hitter Dylan Moore reached on an infield single and stole second base. Moore advanced to third on a wild pitch by Diekman and scored on a wild ball four to Shed Long Jr. that went to the backstop.

The Mariners took a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Ty France led off with a walk and Raleigh followed with a two-run shot off the facade of the second deck in right-center field that was estimated by Statcast at 444 feet. Torrens then went back-to-back to right before A’s starter Frankie Montas settled in.

The right-hander didn’t allow another run and just two more hits over his six innings and struck out 10.

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, the Mariners’ lone All-Star representative, struck out a career-high 12 but didn’t get a decision. Kikuchi allowed three runs on six hits in six innings.

The A’s scored single runs off Kikuchi in the third, fourth and fifth innings to tie the score.

Chapman led off the third with a solo shot, his 12th, to right-center and Olson did the same with his 26th with one out in the fourth.

The A’s tied it in the fifth as Stephen Piscotty singled with one out before being forced out at second on Jacob Wilson’s grounder to short. Mark Canha then lined a double down the left-field line, with Wilson scoring from first.

