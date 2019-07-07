Gonzales wins 10th as Mariners down A's

Marco Gonzales earned his 10th victory, the second successive season he’s done so before the All-Star break, as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Oakland Athletics 6-3 Saturday night.

Jul 6, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

The left-hander (10-7) went eight innings, allowing two runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out six.

Daniel Vogelbach and Kyle Seager hit home runs for the Mariners, who snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their past nine games.

Matt Olson and Ramon Laureano homered for the A’s, who had won two in a row and eight of their previous 10.

Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt (5-4) gave up six runs on seven hits, including the two homers, in 4 1/3 innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out three.

The A’s scored runs in the first and third innings to take a 2-0 lead.

With one out in the first, Matt Chapman and Olson singled and Khris Davis walked to load the bases. Chapman scored on a sacrifice fly by Laureano, but Gonzales struck out Chad Pinder to end the inning.

In the third, Olson hit a two-out solo shot to center field, his 18th of the season.

The Mariners took the lead in the fourth, as Vogelbach and Seager both hit two-run homers. Domingo Santana led off with a line-drive single to center and scored on Vogelbach’s homer to right, his 21st. Omar Narvaez singled before Seager’s blast to right, his sixth of the season.

The Mariners tacked on two runs in the fifth, knocking Bassitt from the game. With one out, J.P. Crawford was hit by a pitch and Santana singled, with the A’s bringing on left-hander Wei-Chung Wang to face Vogelbach. Vogelbach, the Mariners’ All-Star Game representative, walked to load the bases and Narvaez followed with another walk to score a run. Seager’s sacrifice fly to left made it 6-2.

Laureano hit a solo homer in the ninth off Mariners left-hander Roenis Elias.

—Field Level Media