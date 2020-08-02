Grossman, A's slip by Mariners in 10th

Robbie Grossman’s one-out double scored pinch-runner Tony Kemp from second base in the 10th inning Saturday night as the Oakland Athletics rallied to defeat the host Seattle Mariners 3-2.

Aug 1, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cardboard cutouts of fans wait for the start of a game between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Pinder hit a two-run homer as the A’s snapped a three-game losing streak and put an end to Seattle’s three-game winning streak.

Oakland reliever Joakim Soria (1-0) escaped a jam in the ninth inning to get the victory, and fellow right-hander Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect 10th for his second save. Mariners righty Dan Altavilla (1-1) took the loss.

The Mariners loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against Soria, but the veteran struck out Jose Marmolejos and Shed Long Jr. to force extra innings.

Under baseball rules implemented for the pandemic-shortened season, teams start extra innings with a runner at second base. The A’s substituted Kemp for Khris Davis, who had made the final out in the previous inning.

Stephen Piscotty flied out to right field to open the 10th before Grossman lined a ground-rule double to right-center, with the ball getting stuck beneath the padding at the base of the fence.

The Mariners started the bottom of the inning with Long at second base. Tim Lopes tried to bunt him to third, but instead popped up to Hendriks. Dylan Moore hit a popout to shallow left for the second out, and J.P. Crawford struck out to end the game.

Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk. He struck out nine.

The Mariners took a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

With two outs, Crawford lined a single to right field and moved to second on Austin Nola’s single to center. A walk to Kyle Lewis loaded the bases, and Kyle Seager lined a two-run single to center, with Lewis thrown out by A’s outfielder Ramon Laureano at third to end the inning.

The score remained 2-0 until the seventh, when left-hander Nick Margevicius relieved Kikuchi.

With one out, Mark Canha hit a ground-rule double down the right field line. After Matt Olson struck out, Pinder lined a 1-2 pitch over the wall in right-center field to tie the score.

Athletics starter Mike Fiers, a right-hander, settled down after the third. In six innings, he gave up two runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

—Field Level Media