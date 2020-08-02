Laureano’s blast enough for A’s to edge Mariners

Ramon Laureano hit a three-run homer to back a strong start from right-hander Chris Bassitt as the Oakland Athletics defeated the host Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Aug 2, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Bassitt (1-0) allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven. Right-hander Liam Hendriks struck out the side in the ninth for his third save of the season.

Seattle’s Kyle Lewis hit a solo homer, extending his season-opening hitting streak to 10 games.

After losing the series opener, the A’s have won two in a row entering Monday’s finale at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the first inning.

Leadoff hitter J.P. Crawford was hit by a pitch before Dylan Moore grounded into a forceout. An out later, Moore stole second base and scored on Daniel Vogelbach’s two-out single to center field.

The score remained 1-0 until the fifth.

With two outs, Tony Kemp walked on a 3-2 pitch and Marcus Semien reached on an infield single. That was the end for Mariners right-hander Kendall Graveman (0-2), who was facing his former club for the first time. Laureano greeted left-hander Anthony Misiewicz by lining a 1-2 pitch over the center-field wall, giving the A’s a 3-1 lead.

Graveman played for the A’s from 2015-2018 and made two Opening Day starts for them. He allowed two runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Lewis hit his third home run of the season with two outs in the bottom of the eighth off Oakland right-hander Yusmeiro Petit to make it 3-2.

Mariners right-hander Erik Swanson, making his season debut, came out to warm up in the ninth inning with a white-colored mitt. Umpires ruled it was illegal, potentially making it difficult for batters to pick up the ball out of Swanson’s hand, and he was forced to switch gloves, instead using a black one.

