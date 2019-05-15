Mariners push past A's, sweep 2-game set

Mike Leake delivered a quality start, and the Seattle Mariners hit three home runs in a 4-3 victory against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

May 14, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Mike Leake (8) throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Haniger belted a two-run homer, and Daniel Vogelbach and Tim Beckham added solo shots to help the Mariners sweep the two-game series.

Leake (3-4) allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out six.

Left-hander Roenis Elias pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for Seattle, striking out five, to earn his fifth save of the season. Elias got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, struck out the side in the eighth and got a game-ending double play.

A’s left-hander Brett Anderson (4-3) gave up four runs on six hits in six innings, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Vogelbach led off the bottom of the second by lining a solo homer over the right field wall. Two outs later, Beckham went deep to right-center to make it 2-0.

The A’s tied it in the top of the fifth.

With one out, Ramon Laureano walked and Robbie Grossman grounded a single into right field. Both runners advanced on a flyout to deep center by Josh Phegley. Marcus Semien then grounded to second, with Beckham throwing the ball away to allow both runners to score.

It was Beckham’s 12th error of the season, the most in the majors.

The Mariners responded in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead. With one out, J.P. Crawford walked, and Haniger hit a 3-1 pitch over the left field wall, making it 4-2.

The A’s got one run back in the seventh but could have had more.

With one out, Stephen Piscotty doubled to right field. An out later, Grossman lined a run-scoring single to center to make it 4-3. That was the end of the night for Leake.

Right-hander Cory Gearrin came and failed to record an out, as Phegley singled to right and Semien walked to load the bases.

The Mariners brought in Elias to face pinch hitter Chad Pinder, and Elias recorded a three-pitch strikeout to escape the inning.

